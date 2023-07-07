Scottsdale-based Troon adds over 30 management contracts through separate acquisitions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Troon, the Scottsdale-based third-party private golf course operator, announced Thursday it has acquired Applied Golf Management, a New Jersey-based golf and hospitality management company.

With the acquisition, Troon will take on Applied’s management portfolio of 13 public and private golf facilities in New York, New Jersey and Florida. The move expands Troon’s presence in the Northeast.

Applied's employees will continue working at all the sites and at Applied's offices in Millstone Township, New Jersey.

Troon announced the acquisition of Applied Golf Management a day after it announced it had entered into a new partnership with Invited, a Dallas-based owner and operator of private courses, including the acquisition of one of Invited’s business arms. The two transactions are completely unrelated.

