Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Scottsdale-based Mountainside Fitness plans new locations in Peoria and Gilbert

Mountainside.jpg
Brock Elliott
Mountainside Fitness is set to build two new locations in the Phoenix area.
Mountainside.jpg
Posted at 9:05 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 12:05:57-04

Scottsdale-based Mountainside Fitness has signed on to build new health clubs in two of the most anticipated retail developments in the Valley.

The first of the two new locations will be in the Vistancia community in Peoria — where thousands of residential units are forthcoming — at the southeast corner of Lone Mountain Parkway and El Mirage Road. It will be in the same retail development that Fry’s Food Stores is building in.

The other location will be in the Morrison Ranch community in Gilbert at the northeast corner of Higley and Warner roads. This location will be a joint development with the Morrison Family and Evergreen Development.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football