Scottsdale-based Mountainside Fitness plans new locations in Peoria and Gilbert

Scottsdale-based Mountainside Fitness has signed on to build new health clubs in two of the most anticipated retail developments in the Valley.

The first of the two new locations will be in the Vistancia community in Peoria — where thousands of residential units are forthcoming — at the southeast corner of Lone Mountain Parkway and El Mirage Road. It will be in the same retail development that Fry’s Food Stores is building in.

The other location will be in the Morrison Ranch community in Gilbert at the northeast corner of Higley and Warner roads. This location will be a joint development with the Morrison Family and Evergreen Development.

