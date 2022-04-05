Scottsdale-based Fate Brewing Co. plans Phoenix expansion

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based Fate Brewing Co. is planning a new location, its first in the city of Phoenix, which will be part of an adaptive reuse project of an existing building.

The move comes several months after the company quietly shuttered its original Valley location in a small strip center on Shea Boulevard just east of North Scottsdale Boulevard.

The new Phoenix location is a former medical office building at 4445 N. 7th St. in central Phoenix.

“We love the area for the traffic, and some new things going on over there,” Steve Ellefson, general manager of Fate Brewing, said. He noted that the area is more competitive with a larger volume of other restaurants nearby than at Fate’s other locations.

The architecture for the adaptive reuse is being done by Aline Architecture, which has worked with Fate on other projects over the years. Brian Krob, principal at Aline Architecture, said the new location will have an indoor/outdoor element, with skylights and plans to have some of the walls open to a patio space.

