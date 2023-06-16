Scottsdale-based Discount Tire partners with Women's National Basketball Association

Scottsdale-based Discount Tire Co. has signed on to its first league-wide sponsorship with the Women's National Basketball Association.

The WNBA said this week that it has partnered with the wheel and tire retailer in a multiyear agreement to be named the official tire retailer for the league.

"Just as the WNBA continues to amaze basketball fans, Discount Tire strives to amaze our customers by empowering them with the right tire choices based on vehicle, driving preferences and geographic location to make buying tires more inviting, easy and safe. We are excited to support the WNBA and their passionate fan base," said Dean Muglia, chief executive officer of Discount Tire, in a statement.

