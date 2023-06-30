Scottsdale-based beverage company Yerbae lists on OTC market

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based Yerbae Brands Corp. is now trading on the U.S. over-the-counter market, following the beverage company’s record-setting revenue in the first quarter.

Yerbae began trading on the OTCQX on June 21 under the symbol “YERBF.” The OTCQX, which is the most-regulated tier of the OTC Market Group, includes blue chip stocks, multinational and domestic companies seeking access to U.S. investors.

“Yerbae is competing in one of the largest consumed categories in the beverage industry with millions of active consumers daily, so we feel very privileged to offer our health-conscious consumers the opportunity to invest in a brand that they have come to know and love on a U.S. marketplace,” Todd Gibson, Yerbae’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “With our newfound presence on the OTCQX, we are poised to expand our reach, enhance shareholder value, and foster long-term growth.”

