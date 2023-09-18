Scottsdale Arts plans to use largest-ever philanthropic donation for capital infrastructure work

Scottsdale Arts, one of Arizona’s largest arts nonprofit organizations, has received an $11.5 million donation from the Michael and Ellen Ziegler estate.

Most of the new funds will be pledged toward a future capital infrastructure project, honoring the family’s passion for the arts and arts education. The gift represents the largest single donation in Scottsdale Arts’ history.

“We are equal parts excited about this gift and saddened by the tremendous loss to our community,” said Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts, in a statement. “Ellie and Michael were among the most wonderful people we knew, with a deep sense of commitment to the arts and philanthropic endeavors. We miss their presence every day and are deeply committed to honoring their legacy through responsible stewardship and commemorating them with new facilities and services.”

The Scottsdale Arts campus includes the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center Live.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.