Sanctuary on Camelback Resort and Spa sells to New York hotel group

PHOENIX — Gurney’s Resorts, which operates resorts in New York and Rhode Island, along with Scottsdale-based BB Hotels, New York-based Metrovest Equities and BLDG MGMT, announced on Monday the acquisition of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa in Paradise Valley.

The group is buying the resort, at 5700 E. McDonald Drive, from Robert H. Castellini, who has owned it since 1992.

The Sanctuary, which is known for its spa packages and exclusivity, sits on 53 acres that includes a 12,000-square-foot spa, fitness center, swimming pools, tennis courts and 112 casitas and suites. The culinary team is led by executive chef Beau MacMillan, who has appeared on Food Network.

“Our success was possible due to our phenomenal team. It has been an honor and privilege for my family to serve as stewards of this incredible Paradise Valley landmark,” Castellini said in a statement. “We believe that Gurney’s Resorts fully appreciates this great honor and understands the importance of Sanctuary’s history and charm to Paradise Valley and to all our loyal patrons.”

The new ownership group plans to begin a comprehensive renovation and property-wide refurbishments in summer of 2022. The resort will remain open during the renovation.

