Sam Fox's The Henry to open third Valley location in March

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The North Scottsdale-area location of Sam Fox’s The Henry is set to open in March, the company announced this week.

Fox Restaurant Concepts, which was founded by Fox and is now owned by the Cheesecake Factory, said its latest location of The Henry will open on March 18.

It's located on the border of Scottsdale and Phoenix at the Scottsdale 101 shopping center at the southwest corner of Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

This is the concept’s third location in the Valley, following the original restaurant on East Camelback in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood and the Uptown Plaza location on Central Avenue, which opened in April 2025.

