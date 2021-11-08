Sam Fox’s restaurants nearly double sales during Q3

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts saw its third-quarter sales nearly double compared to the same quarter last year, and its owners see more room for growth.

The chain of more than 50 restaurants, a large portion of which are in the Phoenix area, posted sales of $68 million during the third quarter of 2021, which was up 89% from the $36.9 million the FRC brands posted in the same quarter a year ago, according to documents filed this week by its parent company, The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: CAKE).

“FRC drove similarly strong topline performance during the third quarter and has also seen sales further strengthen fourth quarter to date with notable performance on the off-premise channel of Flower Child” David Gordon, the president of the Cheesecake Factory, said on a conference call on Nov. 3.

Flower Child, FRC’s fast-casual healthy food chain, is one of the highlights for the entire company, and Cheesecake Factory has big plans for it in the future. For the quarter, the Flower Child restaurants recorded $23.7 million in sales.

“We're sitting at 28 Flower Child restaurants today in 10 different states,” David Overton, Cheesecake’s CEO, said on the Nov 3 call. “They continue to do well in just about every new geography that they've moved into.”

