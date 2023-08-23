Sam Fox's new Phoenix hotel inks deal to join luxury hotel collection

The Global Ambassador, the luxury hotel being developed in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood by famed Valley restaurateur Sam Fox, has signed a partnership deal with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a deal that will connect the property with some of the most celebrated high-end hotels in the country.

Expected to open in November, The Global Ambassador is now part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection, which puts the hotel alongside Baccarat Hotel New York, Montage Laguna Beach and Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley. Preferred Hotels does sales, marketing and technology solutions for independent hotels all over the world.

"To find ourselves counted among the very hotels that have consistently ranked as personal favorites of mine is a meaningful milestone and one that has been aspirational for us,” Fox said in a statement. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing unrivaled luxury and service, and we are excited to join this group of properties worldwide.”

