Sam Fox's Flower Child nears opening of new Chandler restaurant

CHANDLER, AZ — Flower Child, the healthy-eating restaurant chain from Fox Restaurant Concepts, is nearing the opening of its sixth location in the Valley.

On Dec. 13, Flower Child will open in Chandler in the Shoppes at Casa Paloma shopping center at 7131 W. Ray Road. Flower Child will be opening in a 4,000-square-foot corner space in the center, which is also home to tenants like AJ’s Fine Foods, Ulta Beauty and several health and wellness service providers.

The company is currently hiring positions for both front and back of house for the new location and holding a job fair at the location from Nov. 14 to Dec. 3.

Flower Child is one of the fastest-growing brands for FRC, which is based in Phoenix but owned by The Cheesecake Factory (Nasdaq: CAKE). In 2022, Cheesecake is expected to open a total of three Flower Child locations. During the company’s, latest earnings call on Nov. 1, CFO Matthew Clark said Cheesecake Factory would be opening three to four more Flower Child locations in 2023.

