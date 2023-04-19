Sam Fox to open a new pizza-chicken eatery location in north central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Fox Restaurant Concepts announced Tuesday it is working on opening a new location of its Doughbird restaurant on Seventh and Missouri streets in north central Phoenix.

This will mark the fourth Doughbird location, with two in the Valley. The restaurant’s menu focuses on pizzas and rotisserie chicken.

FRC leased space in The Colony on 7th Street retail complex for the Uptown Phoenix Doughbird eatery and the company said the opening date will be in the fall of 2023.

“To be able to bring Doughbird to the Valley again, seven years after the original debuted, is so special to the entire team and me,” Sam Fox, the founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in a statement. “We’re excited to continue growing our Arizona footprint and bring more amazing pizza, chicken, and great drinks to the neighborhood.”

