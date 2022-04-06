Sam Fox recruits Devin Booker, Larry Fitzgerald and Dierks Bentley to invest in his Phoenix hotel project

PHOENIX — If there wasn’t enough buzz already around the upcoming Global Ambassador hotel being developed by famed restaurateur Sam Fox in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood, now celebrities are involved in the project.

Fox, who become a leader in Phoenix’s – and the nation’s – restaurant industry with his company Fox Restaurant Concepts, has recruited Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, former Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald and country music singer Dierks Bentley as investors in his new hotel project.

The Global Ambassador is a 141-room luxury hotel inside the Grove, a 15-acre, $300 million development that is currently under construction. Fox is developing the hotel under his new company, Author & Edit Hospitality, and alongside his longtime friend and business partner Brian Frakes and his real estate development firm Common Bond Development Group.

The hotel will have five restaurants, including a rooftop one with views of Camelback Mountain. Its design and vibe were inspired by Fox’s travels, particularly in Europe. The hotel is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

