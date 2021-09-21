Sam Fox dishes on his venture with Justin Timberlake, progress on his Phoenix hotel

Sam Fox could have easily slowed down after selling his well-known Valley company, Fox Restaurant Concepts, to The Cheesecake Factory in 2019 for more than $350 million. But he says he's working harder than ever.

Fox has stayed in the top job at FRC, which is still based in Phoenix, and he continues to work with Cheesecake Factory on expanding his long list of eatery concepts around the country.

This year FRC has opened new Blanco Tacos & Tequila locations in Nashville, Chicago and one coming in Denver soon. In Arizona, FRC opened a North Italia and Flower Child on the same parcel of land in Gilbert. In addition, the company signed a lease to expand Fly Bye, its ghost kitchen concept, to a full restaurant at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. He told the Business Journal FRC is looking for more locations for the new chicken finger and Detroit-style pizza restaurant.

Fox has also created a new company, Author & Edit Hospitality, which is for other passion projects that don’t fall in the FRC realm. They include his much-talked-about hotel in Phoenix and the Twelve Thirty Club, a large restaurant, bar and music venue experience in Nashville that Fox owns with pop star Justin Timberlake.

