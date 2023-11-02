Sales strategy, sports partnerships help Scottsdale beverage brand Yerbaé make rapid ascent

The Scottsdale-based maker of an energy drink alternative has prioritized disrupting a multibillion-dollar industry, and with the assistance of pro athletes and coaches across major sports leagues, the company is seeing rapid growth across the marketplace.

Yerbaé is a zero-sugar and zero-calorie energy drink that is derived from its main ingredient, yerba mate, a South American herb that the company combines with other ingredients to create its beverage product. As a public company, Yerbaé Brands Corp. trades on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange under the stock ticker YERB.U.

Co-founders and co-CEOs Todd and Karrie Gibson, a husband and wife team who both have had extensive roles within major beverage companies, launched Yerbaé in 2017. The idea was to create a plant-based alternative to industry-leading products like Monster and Red Bull. Since inception, the company's revenue has skyrocketed as it has built up brand recognition.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.