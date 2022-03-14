Safeway-anchored shopping center, retail space under development in West Valley

A new 105,790-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center is under development in the northwest part of the Valley just west of the Loop 303.

Called Sterling Grove Shopping Center, the $27 million retail project will consist of a 63,290-square-foot Safeway, 20,000 square feet of connected retail space and 22,500 square feet between five standalone buildings on about 20 acres in Surprise.

The center will be developed on the northwest corner of Peoria Avenue and Cotton Lane and will add to the limited amount of retail space that's currently available in the West Valley.

The project, which is being developed by Phoenix-based Common Bond Development Group and built by general contractor A.R. Mays., is expected to be completed in early 2023.

