RV rental platform RVnGO finds enduring popularity after early pandemic surge

PHOENIX — The Covid-19 pandemic has taken things that seemed to be fleeting fads, like telecommuting or wearing a mask, and morphed them into part of the new normal. Paul Kacir, founder and CEO of RVnGO, said the same is true in the world of leisure.

RVnGO is a website that offers peer-to-peer RV rentals (like AirBnB for RVs) and Kacir said after a major bump in traffic during the first year of the pandemic in 2020, bookings have continued to flood in.

The business is based in Scottsdale and currently employs about 25 people.

“People decided that renting RVs or RVing was almost as important as N95 masks and toilet paper, kind of ranked number three at that time,” he said of the opening months of the pandemic. “Our business and our website exploded, we are up now about, it's really hard to keep track of, but maybe 75 to 90x in organic traffic since Covid hit.”

Kacir said in the months since the pandemic took hold, the company has seen its bookings increase dramatically, jumping 16 times in 2020 and doubling that again in 2021.

“It's been the same hockey stick shape now for two years,” he said. “It's just kind of growing like crazy.”

