Rob Millar to leave post as Scottsdale's economic development director

After more than 30 years, eight positions, five mayors, six city managers and many economic development deals, Rob Millar will be on the move from the city of Scottsdale.

Millar, Scottsdale's economic development director, will leave his post on July 21 and take a job as an assistant city manager with the city of Frisco, Texas in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

His first day in his new job will be July 31.

Millar, who has lived in Scottsdale his entire adult life, started with the city's solid waste department by working on a curbside pickup crew to haul bulk trash. He worked his way through up through several administrative roles before being named acting economic development director in 2018. He became the full-time director in 2019.

