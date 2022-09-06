Riot Hospitality Group wants to demolish a Scottsdale office building and build a high-end restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group has proposed to tear down an office building in Old Town Scottsdale and build a three-story restaurant and bar in its place, but the owners of a hotel across the street have expressed concerns about potential noise issues.

The proposed restaurant, which is going by the name Fiesta Restaurant, would be located on Camelback Road and Saddlebag Trail on the outer edge of the Old Town Scottsdale entertainment district.

The Fiesta Restaurant project calls for demolishing an existing, vacant single-story office building and constructing a three-story restaurant and bar. The first story would include a parking garage, valet station and lobby. According to documents submitted to the city, the main dining area would be on the second level and the top floor would include a small bar and lounge – that the architect on the project said would mostly be used as a waiting area. There would be patios on both the second and third levels.

