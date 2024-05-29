Rezoning set for Phoenix master-planned community, new hospital

LAVEEN, AZ — The remaining vacant land around Loop 202 in Phoenix is taking shape following another major approval from the city.

Phoenix City Council has given the green light for a nearly 300-acre master-planned development, called Gila Foothills, that could bring a new 50-acre resort, electric vehicle campus, a hospital and housing to the Laveen Village of Phoenix.

A proposal for Gila Foothills has been planned for multiple years and if built will span across a stretch of agricultural land along the Loop 202 just north of South Mountain.

City Council approved rezoning and a general plant amendment for the site at its May 15 meeting after months of negotiations between Laveen residents and the developers regarding the density of housing on the site.

