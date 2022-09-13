Watch Now
Revitalized Goodyear shopping center could see more development with new grocer, restaurants

Embrey Partners
Embrey Partners is planning to develop a 284-unit apartment complex at Canyon Trails Towne Center, which could see a new grocer, restaurants and stores in the next two years.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Sep 13, 2022
A once-aging retail center in Goodyear recently sold for $41 million and could see a new specialty grocery store, hotel, shops and restaurants in the West Valley.

Called the Canyon Trails Towne Center, the property is a 90-acre mixed-use site that was initially developed in 2008 at the northeast corner of Cotton Lane and Yuma Road in Goodyear as a retail center.

California-based Santa Cruz Seaside Co., known for the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk amusement park, purchased the 500,000-square-foot shopping center from Dallas-based TriGate Capital on Sept. 8 in all cash, according to Maricopa County documents.

Now, the developer of the property says there's room for up to 200,000 additional square feet of hotel, retail and restaurant space, which could cost about $20 million to build-out. SRS Real Estate Partners is the leasing brokerage for the project.

