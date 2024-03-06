Revised proposal for new Biltmore Fashion Park tower heads to city for review

PHOENIX — Less than two weeks after withdrawing an application to develop a tower at one of the Valley's prominent shopping destinations, Macerich Co. has resubmitted plans for consideration.

Macerich is partnering with Phoenix-based Red Development to build a mixed-use tower at the Biltmore Fashion Park on the northeast corner of 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix. The project's initial application sent to the Phoenix planning hearing officer, or PHO, showed plans to develop a 10-story, 140-foot-tall office tower.

That has since been revised as the developers are looking at the tower to be mixed-use and qualify for a height increase bonus up to 165 feet tall, said Jeff Moloznik, Red's senior vice president of development.

Should it receive approvals, the final mix of uses that the new building will serve will be dictated by market demand. Moloznik said Red and Macerich are kicking around ideas for a commercial building with retail, restaurants, and entertainment as well as office, hospitality and residential.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.