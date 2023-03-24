Watch Now
Reversing course: Mesa's ElectraMeccanica halts production of three-wheeled electric vehicles

Mesa-based ElectraMeccanica is ceasing production of its three-wheeled electric car. Instead, it plans to build a new type of vehicle.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 12:36:40-04

MESA, AZ — ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. is ceasing production of its Solo three-wheeled electric vehicles and ending its contract with manufacturing partner Zongshen Industrial Group, following a voluntary recall of the cars, the Mesa-based company wrote in a letter to shareholders this month.

ElectraMeccanica CEO Susan Docherty wrote in the letter that technical issues associated with the Solo’s recall notice and barriers to customer acceptance of three-wheeled vehicles made it “impossible to profitably manufacture and sell” the cars.

Instead, Mesa-based ElectraMeccanica (Nasdaq: SOLO) plans to design and build the Project 4, a new four-wheeled electric vehicle that it says will be manufactured onshore, although it didn’t specify whether it would be built at its Valley assembly and technology facility.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

