Reversing course: Mesa's ElectraMeccanica halts production of three-wheeled electric vehicles

MESA, AZ — ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. is ceasing production of its Solo three-wheeled electric vehicles and ending its contract with manufacturing partner Zongshen Industrial Group, following a voluntary recall of the cars, the Mesa-based company wrote in a letter to shareholders this month.

ElectraMeccanica CEO Susan Docherty wrote in the letter that technical issues associated with the Solo’s recall notice and barriers to customer acceptance of three-wheeled vehicles made it “impossible to profitably manufacture and sell” the cars.

Instead, Mesa-based ElectraMeccanica (Nasdaq: SOLO) plans to design and build the Project 4, a new four-wheeled electric vehicle that it says will be manufactured onshore, although it didn’t specify whether it would be built at its Valley assembly and technology facility.

