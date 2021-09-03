Retail plaza planned across from Facebook's East Valley data center

The developers of an east Mesa shopping center were really excited when Facebook announced earlier this summer it was building a $800 million data center across the street from where they wanted to build.

Now, those plans are a reality as Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners has closed on the 17-acre property on the northwest corner of Ellsworth and Elliot roads in Mesa on Aug. 13 for $9.4 million, according to Maricopa County records. The plan is to build a mixed-use development with retail, hospitality, medical and office components. The center will be called East Gate Plaza.

The area around Elliot and Ellsworth roads in Mesa, which is near the Eastmark master-planned community and the growing Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, is booming with thousands of new homes being built, big tech companies like Google and Facebook building campuses, large industrial projects underway and a large sporting complex expected to come online at the beginning of 2022.

