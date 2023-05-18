Restaurants and retail shops set to open at emerging Verde at Cooley Station in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — More than three years after construction started amid the COVID-19 pandemic slowdown, 23 acres of former Gilbert farmland is emerging as a sought-after mixed-use center.
The 135,000-square-foot Verde at Cooley Station center, at the southwest corner of Williams Field and Recker roads, is quickly filling up. The project is being developed by SB2-VB LLC, which is an entity led by partners Norm Brody and Jerry Slusky.
The $60 million project in Gilbert has opened a number of retail stores and several more local establishments are in the works. There are also 750 housing units planned across three multifamily developments.