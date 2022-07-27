Watch Now
Restaurant, retail and fitness tenants in Gilbert's Epicenter development prepare to open

Epicenter.jpg
Brandon Brown, Phoenix Business Journal<br/><br/>
William Johnston, left, and Joe Johnston, right, of Johnston & Co. in front of their project Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 11:37:02-04

GILBERT, AZ — Starting next month, retail tenants at Epicenter at Agritopia, a high-end mixed-use development in Gilbert near Ray and Higley roads, will start opening, and the majority of them should be operational before the end of the year.

The long-awaited mixed-use project, which is being developed by Agritopia founders Johnston & Co., will have 320 luxury residential units and nearly 50,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.

Joe Johnston, founder of Johnston & Co. and a well-known Valley entrepreneur, said he’s been planning an Epicenter-like project since 2001, but the current iteration of the project started coming together in 2017.

Besides adding a multifamily element to his Agritopia community, he wanted to bring several high-quality restaurants and stores from around the Phoenix-area to this part of Gilbert.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

