Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Restaurant group to take over former Hooters space in downtown Phoenix

The group already runs Wren & Wolf, Chico Malo and Trophy Room
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Arizona Center.jpg
Posted at 8:53 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 10:53:09-05

PHOENIX — The new owners of the Arizona Center retail district in downtown Phoenix have signed a local restaurant group to open three restaurants in the struggling shopping plaza.

Pretty Decent Concepts, the team behind downtown Phoenix’s Wren & Wolf, Chico Malo and the no-phones allowed bar Trophy Room, have leased out nearly 10,000 square feet of space in the Arizona Center, including the former Hooters space.

Theodore Myers, one of the co-owners of Pretty Decent Concepts, told the Business Journal the group had been eyeing the Arizona Center as a destination for a new restaurant concept since 2017 and are happy to finally be connected to the space.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo