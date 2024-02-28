Restaurant group to take over former Hooters space in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The new owners of the Arizona Center retail district in downtown Phoenix have signed a local restaurant group to open three restaurants in the struggling shopping plaza.

Pretty Decent Concepts, the team behind downtown Phoenix’s Wren & Wolf, Chico Malo and the no-phones allowed bar Trophy Room, have leased out nearly 10,000 square feet of space in the Arizona Center, including the former Hooters space.

Theodore Myers, one of the co-owners of Pretty Decent Concepts, told the Business Journal the group had been eyeing the Arizona Center as a destination for a new restaurant concept since 2017 and are happy to finally be connected to the space.

