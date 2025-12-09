Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Resolution Copper's Oak Flat mine near Phoenix faces opposition from Arizona politician

The decade-long legal saga over Resolution Copper’s planned copper mine in Superior has a new twist with involvement from an Arizona politician.

Arizona’s newest member of Congress, Rep. Adelita Grijalva, introduced her first bill – called the Save Oak Flat from Foreign Mining Act – on Dec. 3.

It seeks to overturn legislation signed in 2014, in which the government agreed to hand over about 2,400 acres of federal land to Resolution Copper, where it wants to build a massive copper mine. In exchange, Resolution would give the government 5,344 other acres it owns across Arizona.

