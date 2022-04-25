Residents protest planned Queen Creek battery plant citing safety concerns, lack of transparency

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — News of a massive LG Energy Solution Ltd. plant coming to the town of Queen Creek has sparked ongoing protests and concerns from residents.

On April 19, LGES was the sole bidder and winner of about 650 acres of state land on the northeast corner of Ironwood and Germann roads southeast of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport adjacent to a residential community.

The company, which state records show had been eyeing the Valley since last summer, plans to build an initial $1.4 billion manufacturing facility comprised of 1 million square feet of space and 2,800 jobs. This will make LG the town's largest employer and first advanced manufacturer, according to Queen Creek.

Town documents say the overall facility cost could total $2.8 billion, while Gov. Doug Ducey calls the company's investment "historic." The plant will be built as demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to grow in the U.S. to meet the demand for electric vehicle manufacturing, another growing industry in Arizona.

Following an approved development agreement with LGES in March, residents have attended multiple Queen Creek meetings to express their fears and frustration with the planned battery manufacturing facility. An online petition to stop the plant has also garnered 2,400 signatures.

