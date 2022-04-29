Residential, retail project proposed in growing north Phoenix area

Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company, is looking to build a large, $100 million mixed-use project near the planned Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plant.

Plans call for 35,000 square feet of retail space and luxury apartments on the southwest corner of Dove Valley Road and the 29th Avenue intersection just east of Interstate 17 and the TSMC factory. The project is expected to be completed in the next two years.

Thompson Thrift purchased the overall 30-acre property for $9 million in April from Hardy Properties LLC, Baziotes Properties LLC and Kramer PSP Properties LLC, according to real estate database Vizzda.

The commercial portion of the project will be comprised of retail space with free-standing and multitenant buildings. So far, Oregano's Pizza Bistro and Twisted Sugar, a gourmet cookie shop, have committed to the development, while Thompson Thrift is working to secure other tenants.

