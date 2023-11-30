Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Report: World Series ticket prices were up; TV viewership was down

How the World Series is expected to boost Arizona's economy
Ross D. Franklin / AP
How the World Series is expected to boost Arizona's economy
Posted at 8:36 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 10:36:49-05

The ways fans engaged with the 2023 World Series was both one of the worst ever for Major League Baseball, but also one of the best ever, according to a report published this week.

The 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers was the least watched in TV history, according to a report published by U.K.-based research firm GlobalData.

The Diamondbacks unexpectedly reached the World Series after besting some of the top teams in the National League, but lost to the Rangers four games to one. The Diamondbacks' success helped not only the team's finances, but also the region's economy.

On a national level, Fox’s broadcast of the five World Series games averaged 9.11 million viewers per game, which was down 23% from the previous year when the Philadelphia Phillies played the Houston Astros.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61