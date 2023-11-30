Report: World Series ticket prices were up; TV viewership was down

The ways fans engaged with the 2023 World Series was both one of the worst ever for Major League Baseball, but also one of the best ever, according to a report published this week.

The 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers was the least watched in TV history, according to a report published by U.K.-based research firm GlobalData.

The Diamondbacks unexpectedly reached the World Series after besting some of the top teams in the National League, but lost to the Rangers four games to one. The Diamondbacks' success helped not only the team's finances, but also the region's economy.

On a national level, Fox’s broadcast of the five World Series games averaged 9.11 million viewers per game, which was down 23% from the previous year when the Philadelphia Phillies played the Houston Astros.

