Report: Peoria, Glendale rank among nation's costliest commutes

A recent study places a price tag on all the time you spend commuting to work — and a pair of Phoenix-area cities are among the costliest in the nation.

Both Peoria and Gilbert landed among the top 25 cities in the U.S. with the costliest commutes, according to a recent study from ChamberofCommerce.org.

Peoria landed at No. 23 on the list with an annual commute cost of $7,622.98; Gilbert ranked No. 24 at $7,353.07.

Commuting is top of mind among many workers these days as companies are increasingly clamping down on remote work — even as 71% of employers that mandate onsite work have reported difficulties with retention, according to a recent study by The Conference Board.

