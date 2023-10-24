Report: Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll win big with sponsorships this season

The Arizona Diamondbacks and rookie sensation Corbin Carroll won both on and off the field as the Major League Baseball team is one of the best in the league for sponsorship deals in 2023.

The organization has 105 sponsorship deals this season, according to the 2023 MLB Marketing Partnerships Report from global sports and entertainment intelligence platform SponsorUnited. That’s the 15th-most in the league and the sixth-most out of this year’s playoffs teams – which means the D-backs have more deals than the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Florida Marlins, Tampa Rays and Minnesota Twins.

Since it has been years since the Diamondbacks made it this far into the postseason, it is a big win for its sponsors, which are getting more attention both locally and on a national stage.

Meanwhile, sponsorship revenue surged league-wide in 2023, growing 23% to over $1.5 billion, according to the report. The growth was driven by 500 new partnerships and big year-over-year spending increases by companies in the technology, financial, telecommunications and insurance industries.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.