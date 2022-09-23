Relaunched Scottsdale tequila company is 'bringing people together'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A love for tequila and Latin culture prompted Brian Raab and Anthony Boyle to relaunch Scottsdale-based company Tequila Corrido, the “guitar pick tequila.”

Raab said Corrido represents a song or “a life story told through music.” Thus, each bottle comes with a guitar pick tied to the top. Raab hopes that everyone who drinks the tequila can “wear the guitar pick and write their own story.”

Tequila Corrido launched in 2008 but its founder, Brad Hoover, died two years later causing the company to become stagnant for about six years, Boyle said. But in 2017, Raab and Boyle decided to relaunch the company in hopes of fulfilling Hoover’s commitment to bringing people together.

“The best tequila is the one that brings people together. It can be a party, a birth, a birthday, a celebration of life; whatever it is, they remember it, and we want to replicate that experience and joy they felt during it," Boyle told the Business Journal.

