Redevelopment plans unveiled for iconic midtown Phoenix office complex

Davis Partnership Architects via city of Phoenix documents
Developers are looking to revitalize an iconic office building known as the Phoenix Financial Center into an integrated mixed-use environment with the addition of new buildings in midtown Phoenix.
Posted at 8:44 AM, May 24, 2022
A famous mid-century office building in midtown Phoenix will soon become part of a mixed-use campus with new housing, amenities and an outdoor park for the community.

Formerly known as the Phoenix Financial Center, the Punch Card building was developed in the 1960s by Phoenix real estate developer David H. Murdock and designed by W.A. Sarmiento, a renowned Peruvian architect who was famous for his modern bank designs across the U.S. and studied under Brazilian architect Oscar Neimeyer.

The 18-story office tower, as well as the two, 18,000-square-foot rotundas, or round buildings, sit at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Osborn Road in the midtown Phoenix area across from Park Central Mall, which has also been transformed into a large mixed-use project.

The largest addition to the overall property will comprise a $100 million class A multifamily complex with 335 units totaling 400,000 square feet built over two subterranean parking lots on the east side of the office tower.

