Recruiting frenzy continues: Phoenix-based PetSmart to hire 6,000, other openings

Phoenix-based PetSmart is hiring in a big way.

The nation’s largest specialty pet retailer is looking to hire 6,000 employees at its 1,600 stores and distribution centers across the country. A national hiring day event, at all of PetSmart’s locations, is set for Wednesday, July 14.

“We want to make this as simple as possible. Anyone can head to their local PetSmart — even with their furry best friend — and get an interview on the spot,” said Erick Goldberg, senior vice president, chief human resources officer at PetSmart.

PetSmart is hiring for a wide range of positions from retail associates and grooming and salon stylists to distribution center team members. The retailer is offering such benefits as health insurance, tuition reimbursement for eligible associates, and discounts of up to 50%. More details on the hiring event and job postings can be found here.

In Arizona, PetSmart has 33 retail stores, all of which have grooming salons, and 17 of those stores are in the Valley. Between its retail stores, call center and distribution center, PetSmart is looking to add more than 200 employees in the Valley alone, according to the company. Of those positions, 50 are at its Phoenix call center, and 40 in the Phoenix distribution center.

