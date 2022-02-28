RE/MAX founder to open 10 chicken restaurants in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Dave Liniger, the founder of the real estate franchise system RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX), has signed a deal to open 10 franchised locations of Southern California restaurant chain Daddy’s Chicken Shack in the Phoenix area.

Liniger, who lives in Colorado but spends a lot of his time in Scottsdale, has been an investor and board member of Daddy’s Chicken Shack for a while, but announced Friday that he will also be putting more skin in the game with the company by owning his own restaurants.

According to a news release, Liniger will be opening 10 locations in Phoenix and 10 locations in Denver. The Phoenix expansion of the brand will “focus on the eastern part of the region, including Scottsdale.”

“I don’t take any investment lightly, and I’ve done endless due diligence on Daddy’s Chicken Shack,” Liniger said in a statement. “This is a rock-solid brand with a remarkable foundation for expansion.”

