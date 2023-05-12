RE/MAX founder buys chicken restaurant chain, sets opening for first Valley location

PHOENIX — Dave Liniger, the founder of the real estate franchise system RE/MAX (NYSE: RMAX), is now the sole owner of restaurant chain Daddy’s Chicken Shack and is bringing the first location to the Phoenix area this month.

This move comes more than a year after the Business Journal reported that Liniger, who lives in Colorado but spends a lot of time in Scottsdale, signed a deal to open 10 franchised locations of the fast-casual chicken chain in the Phoenix metro.

Liniger had been an investor and board member of the formerly Southern California-based chain until last month when his private equity business, Area 15 Ventures, acquired full ownership of the company. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“Area 15 Ventures is passionate about supporting emerging franchisors and high-growth businesses that require an investment to scale their opportunity to the next level,” Liniger, the president of Daddy’s Chicken Shack and partner at Area 15 Ventures, said in a statement.

