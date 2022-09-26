Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Raytheon, Northrop Grumman awarded hypersonic missile contract worth nearly $1B

A partnership between Raytheon’s Missiles & Defense division and Northrop Grumman has been awarded a nearly $1 billion contract.
Photo Courtesy of Raytheon Missiles and Defense
Hand-out/Raytheon Technologies
Photo Courtesy of Raytheon Missiles & Defense
Photo Courtesy of Raytheon Missiles and Defense
Posted at 11:46 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 14:47:53-04

A partnership between Raytheon’s Missiles & Defense division and Northrop Grumman has been awarded a nearly $1 billion contract to develop the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) for the U.S. Air Force.

The air-launched HACM will be the first of its kind, and the $985.34 million contract calls for the two companies to design, develop and deliver the missile by March 2027. The project is part of a joint initiative between the U.S. and Australia called the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment, or SCIFiRE.

Both companies are major defense contractors in Arizona, with Raytheon Technologies’ (NYSE: RTX) Missiles & Defense division based in Tucson — where the company employed 13,000 people at last count and where work will be done — and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) having a significant presence with 3,500 employees in Chandler.

The two companies have already been working jointly since 2019 on a hypersonic weapon concept that integrates Northrop Grumman’s scramjet engines into Raytheon’s air-breathing hypersonic weapons, launching test flights in September 2021 and in July.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!