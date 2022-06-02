Raytheon gets new Stinger missile contract as war in Ukraine boosts demand

Raytheon Technologies’ Tucson-based Missiles & Defense division will be producing hundreds of new Stinger missiles under a new $624 million contract with the U.S. Army.

The deal calls for Raytheon to produce 1,300 of the versatile air defense missiles that can be rapidly deployed by ground troops, as well as provide engineering support, testing and modernization of components.

Stinger missiles have gained notoriety in recent months for their effective use by Ukrainian troops against the Russian invasion of that country launched by President Vladimir Putin in February.

In fact, the missiles’ use in Ukraine is the reason for the current contract, which is being funded through the recently passed Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, which provided more than $40 billion to support Ukraine against Russia and take other steps to defend global democracy.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.