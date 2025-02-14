Radix Law to merge with professional services giant to create new Arizona law firm

Scottsdale-based Radix Law is set for a different kind of merger.

The law firm on Feb. 12 announced a merger with Atlanta-based accounting and professional services firm Aprio to create an Alternative Business Service law firm in Arizona. The Grand Canyon State's ABS license program was created in 2021 by the Arizona Supreme Court to allow non-lawyers to become co-owners of law firms.

Both companies have already been approved under the ABS program — Radix Law was approved in 2021, and Aprio got its license in May 2024. Aprio is now forming a law firm by merging a new subsidiary, Aprio Legal LLC, with Radix that will operate under the Aprio Legal name.

Aprio is one of the fastest-growing accounting firms in Atlanta and in March of 2024 announced plans to open up a Phoenix office. At the time, company representatives said Aprio employed roughly 2,100 employees across 24 U.S. offices and two international offices.

Radix Law has 15 attorneys and roughly 25 total employees, said the firm's CEO and Managing Partner Andy Kvesic. Its legal services include business law, real estate, corporate transactions, commercial litigation and estate planning.

Radix always envisioned eventually adding professional services to its repertoire, Kvesic said, which is part of what made the merger attractive. Aprio's desire to open a law firm meant the two companies were "each a missing puzzle piece of the other," he explained.

Read more from the Business Journal.