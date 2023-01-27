Radix Law partner helps launch ride-share carts in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Free rides are coming to Old Town Scottsdale.

In a matter of weeks, those looking for a ride will be able to call for one through a mobile app to take them through Scottsdale's entertainment district at no charge. GEST Carts is looking to launch its ride-share service the week of Feb. 5 — just in time for Super Bowl week when Scottsdale is anticipating big crowds and parties. GEST is an acronym for Green Easy Safe Transportation, and its carts are 100% electric.

"We're going to roll it out with anticipation of ramping up for the [WM Phoenix] Open, Super Bowl week, Barrett-Jackson, spring training and all of the things that make Arizona awesome during the spring and summer," said Jason Pritchett, a partner in GEST Carts in Arizona. "The carts are air-conditioned and enclosed. ... This will be a little bit more on the luxurious side, but the fun thing is that it's free."

While it won't collect revenue from cart fares, GEST Carts will wrap its vehicles in advertisements. Across its other cities, Pritchett said advertisers on the GEST Carts included Budweiser and Procter & Gamble. While he declined to name which companies landed licensing deals with GEST Carts, Pritchett said he's working with area casinos.

