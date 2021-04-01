Radio host Kim Komando lists Phoenix home for $6.35M

Kim Komando , the host of The Kim Komando Show, has listed her Phoenix home for $6.35 million.

She originally bought the 10,184-square-foot home from the estate of Walt Disney 's late granddaughter, Victoria Lund , in 2003 for $2.5 million, investing another $2.5 million in renovations over the years at the residence.

Nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain, at 5255 N. 47th St., the home features seven bedrooms and 7.5 baths on 1.6 acres.

"The house has a fantastic view of the city," said Komando, whose popular consumer tech radio show has more than 3.5 million listeners on 473 radio stations nationwide. "It's tucked way inside of Camelback Mountain — very private. That's really what has made me stay in this home all these years."

Libby Cohen , associate Realtor with Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate who listed the property, said homes are selling faster than ever and expects this home to go within the next 30 to 45 days.

"Homes are selling 12 to 15% higher than this time last year," she said.

