Radio host Kim Komando drops Phoenix studio price to below $9M

JASON YOUN
Kim Komando has hosted The Kim Komando Show from this Phoenix studio since she built it in 2016.
Posted at 9:03 AM, May 22, 2023
Popular radio host Kim Komando, who put her Phoenix production and broadcast studio on the market for $13 million back in September 2021, has dropped the price.

Originally, the sale of the 26,000-square-foot space at 6135 N. Seventh St. included all the studio equipment. Her company, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment Inc., had retained Cushman & Wakefield to sell the space.

But since there doesn't seem to be anyone interested in buying a fully loaded studio, she's taking out the equipment and listing it for $8.9 million.

Now Justin Horwitz, senior advisor for SVN Desert Commercial Advisors, has the listing.

"She was marketing [her building] with all her high-end equipment she has for her multimedia production studio," Horwitz said. "We tweaked the program and reduced the price to $8.9 million. We removed the equipment that goes with the studio. It's still on the table if somebody wanted it."

