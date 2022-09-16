Queen Creek looks to rezone another 1,600 acres for industrial growth near LGES battery plant

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek is looking to rezone about 1,600 acres for future industrial and commercial development in an attempt to bring more companies and jobs to the area located south of Phoenix.

The 1,600 acres is part of an overall 4,100-acre area owned by the Arizona State Land Department and is generally located between Germann and Kentworthy roads, the future State Route 24 extension to the north and the Central Arizona Project canal on the east.

The town initially approved a plan for the 4,100 acres for urban and residential growth in 2019 but has since made changes to the plan to create more opportunities for industrial and commercial development.

In April 2021, Queen Creek rezoned about 950 acres around the same time Samsung was considering buying land in Queen Creek and Goodyear for a massive semiconductor plant. The company has since then made plans to invest $17 billion in Texas.

