Queen Creek approves rezoning 600 acres of state land for commercial uses

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved a rezoning for 600 acres of land controlled by the Arizona State Land Department for employment uses at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The measure was approved unanimously and without any discussion from the council or the public and comes after the town’s planning and zoning commission also unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning. The site is bounded to the south by Germann Road and to the west by Ironwood Drive.

The 600-acre site is adjacent to a 914-acre site (near Germann Road and Pecos Road) that was said to be a potential landing spot for Samsung. However, in late November, Samsung announced it had chosen Taylor, Texas, a suburb of Austin, as the location for its $17 billion manufacturing plant. And a state land auction for that 914-acre site set for Dec. 1 was canceled.

A spokesman for the Arizona State Land Department, which controls the land, said that the auction will not be rescheduled, but could not comment further on the decision.

Queen Creek's rezoning of the 600 acres removed the possibility that the land could be developed as residential and adds the possibility of large-scale indoor manufacturing.

