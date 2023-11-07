Pure Pickleball lines up debut at Riverwalk retail and entertainment development in Scottsdale

Kevin Berk says he always has trouble finding immediately available pickleball courts when he wants to play.

That's a reason why Berk, a co-founder of the newly launched Pure Pickleball, wanted to bring a flagship facility that would house more than 40 courts — indoor and outdoor — to the Valley. The first Pure Pickleball is planned for Scottsdale with an intention to open the first phase by the end of 2024.

Pure Pickleball will join an emerging retail and entertainment development by real estate investment and development firm CaliberCos. Inc. has been looking to bring to life at The Riverwalk Development, which is located alongside Loop 101 near Talking Stick Resort & Casino on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land.

