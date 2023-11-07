Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Pure Pickleball lines up debut at Riverwalk retail and entertainment development in Scottsdale

Pure Pickleball.jpg
USA Pickleball
Newly formed Pure Pickleball is looking to build a huge indoor-outdoor facility at CaliberCos.'s Riverwalk development on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land, as shown in this rendering.
Pure Pickleball.jpg
Posted at 9:22 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 11:22:54-05

Kevin Berk says he always has trouble finding immediately available pickleball courts when he wants to play.

That's a reason why Berk, a co-founder of the newly launched Pure Pickleball, wanted to bring a flagship facility that would house more than 40 courts — indoor and outdoor — to the Valley. The first Pure Pickleball is planned for Scottsdale with an intention to open the first phase by the end of 2024.

Pure Pickleball will join an emerging retail and entertainment development by real estate investment and development firm CaliberCos. Inc. has been looking to bring to life at The Riverwalk Development, which is located alongside Loop 101 near Talking Stick Resort & Casino on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football