Proposed surf park significantly downsizes plans for Pinal County project

Phx Surf City via city of Maricopa documents
A proposed surf and water park in Pinal County will now total about 10 acres, a significant decrease in size from the original plans.
Posted at 8:39 AM, Apr 25, 2023
MARICOPA, AZ — New plans for a proposed surf and water park south of Phoenix show the project will be significantly smaller than what was first proposed.

Mesa-based PHX Surf LLC submitted plans in February 2023 for a now 30-acre site located at Loma and Green roads near State Route 238 in the city of Maricopa, about an hour south of downtown Phoenix.

The new plans include a 10-acre wave pool and surf center encompassed by a villa resort, amenities such as pickleball courts, a spa, retail and restaurant spaces and parking.

This is a big change from the planned area development that Maricopa City Council approved last fall.

Original plans called for a 71-acre development with two 5-acre surf lagoons, a sprawling water park with multiple pools and a lazy river and surf center and academy. The new plans include a larger water lagoon but replace the proposed 20-acre water park and 4-acre events and entertainment venue.

