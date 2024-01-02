Proposed Scottsdale industrial park heads back to Development Review Board

A month after voting to continue the project until 2024, Scottsdale's Development Review Board will once again consider the first phase of Mack Real Estate Group's major industrial and flex office park.

On Dec. 7, the DRB opted for a continuance on the project after a lengthy public comment session where residents spoke out against the proposed plans. A key concern was the potential impact of traffic on Loop 101 adjacent to the proposed site between Pima and Bell roads. The board will hear the first phase of the project again at its Jan. 4 meeting, albeit with a revised proposal.

Mack is proposing to build 1.2 million square feet of industrial and flex office space across 11 buildings, which it is calling Mack Innovation Park. The application for phase one includes the majority of the infrastructure and four buildings totaling roughly 570,000 square feet on the northern end of the 124-acre site.

