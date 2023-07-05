Proposed East Valley auto malls progress through city, county channels

MESA, AZ — The emerging area along the new State Route 24 in the Southeast Valley could be home to a pair of new auto malls.

The developers behind longtime Valley-based auto dealers Berge Auto Group and Horne Auto Group recently requested zoning changes on June 22 at the Maricopa County Planning & Zoning Commission, in separate cases.

Berge Auto Mall and Horne's Gateway Auto Mall are being proposed at the intersection of Signal Butte Road and State Route 24 with Berge proposed on the northwest corner and Gateway on the southwest corner. Both auto malls are proposed on vacant land that crosses into both the city of Mesa and Maricopa County jurisdiction.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.