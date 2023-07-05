Watch Now
Proposed East Valley auto malls progress through city, county channels

The two auto malls are proposed for the corner of Signal Butte Road and SR 24.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jul 05, 2023
MESA, AZ — The emerging area along the new State Route 24 in the Southeast Valley could be home to a pair of new auto malls.

The developers behind longtime Valley-based auto dealers Berge Auto Group and Horne Auto Group recently requested zoning changes on June 22 at the Maricopa County Planning & Zoning Commission, in separate cases.

Berge Auto Mall and Horne's Gateway Auto Mall are being proposed at the intersection of Signal Butte Road and State Route 24 with Berge proposed on the northwest corner and Gateway on the southwest corner. Both auto malls are proposed on vacant land that crosses into both the city of Mesa and Maricopa County jurisdiction.

